Cormark Has Negative Outlook of Pivotree FY2024 Earnings

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pivotree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pivotree from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pivotree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.38.

Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.20.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

