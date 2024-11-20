Cormark Has Positive View of Hudbay Minerals FY2026 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

HBM stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

