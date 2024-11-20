Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for Orla Mining Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Friday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Desjardins raised Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$7.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

