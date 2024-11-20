Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 389.4% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

CRBU opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

