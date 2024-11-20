Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $980.00 to $1,075.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $921.89 and last traded at $920.53. 301,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,922,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $907.07.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.81.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $898.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.25.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.