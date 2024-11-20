CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.25. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

