Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

