CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6,859.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,448,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,370,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CRH by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $102.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

