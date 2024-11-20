Critical Survey: Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) versus HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. HSBC pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $131.13 billion 0.77 $23.53 billion $6.05 7.65 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares HSBC and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HSBC and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 1 2 0 1 2.25 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 15.70% 10.71% 0.69% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Summary

HSBC beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

