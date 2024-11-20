CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $762.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.50.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

