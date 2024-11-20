CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $353.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 512.01, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

