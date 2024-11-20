DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for NICE FY2024 Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NICE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.49. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $172.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average is $177.05. NICE has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

