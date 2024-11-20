Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.45. 533,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 536,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 million, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

