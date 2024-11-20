Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

DUAVF stock opened at $206.09 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12-month low of $178.00 and a 12-month high of $230.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.20.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

