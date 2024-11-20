David Steinberg Purchases 53,676 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,564.40. The trade was a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zeta Global Trading Up 12.6 %

NYSE:ZETA opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 44,596 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

