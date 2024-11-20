Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of DAY opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 224.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,643 shares of company stock worth $460,877. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

