Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

DE opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.63 and a 200 day moving average of $385.69.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.