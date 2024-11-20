Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %
DE opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.63 and a 200 day moving average of $385.69.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
