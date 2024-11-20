Desjardins Predicts Reduced Earnings for Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.33 and a 12 month high of C$19.56.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

