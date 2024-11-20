Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 22nd. Destination XL Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter.
Destination XL Group Stock Down 8.2 %
DXLG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.32. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXLG
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Destination XL Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.