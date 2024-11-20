DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 411,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 195,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

