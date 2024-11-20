Dragonfly Energy Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 22nd (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 22nd. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 21st.

DFLI opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dragonfly Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

