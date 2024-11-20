DTE Energy FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.69. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.49. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

