Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. This trade represents a 35.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $12,156,296. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUOL opened at $322.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day moving average is $226.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $330.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

