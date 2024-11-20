Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.02. 125,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 31,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Ebang International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.
About Ebang International
Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.
