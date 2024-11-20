Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Educational Development stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
