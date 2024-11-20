Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 9.38% of Educational Development worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

