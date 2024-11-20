Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after buying an additional 284,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after acquiring an additional 806,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.