Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 114,072 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.53% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,098,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,674,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,039.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 2.4 %

FLWS opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $472.02 million, a PE ratio of -52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

