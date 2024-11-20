Empowered Funds LLC Buys 41,981 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,981 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

