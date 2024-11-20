Empowered Funds LLC Buys 9,380 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,307.95. This represents a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 6,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $77,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,068.15. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

