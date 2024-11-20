Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.50% of Marcus worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $432,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $159,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 98.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $327,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus

Marcus Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.