Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 403,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 351,421 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 336,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,652.58. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,464.55. The trade was a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $694,763. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.