Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.76 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

