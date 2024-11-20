Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

