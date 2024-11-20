Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.36% of Repay worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 340.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $58,879.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $771.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

