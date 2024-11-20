Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $836,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.00 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $252.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

Get Our Latest Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.