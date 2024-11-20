Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 50252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.34.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Down 1.1 %

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.