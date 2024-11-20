Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clorox Q1 Earnings

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.94. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $169.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

