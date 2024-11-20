Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FULC FY2024 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FULC. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 407,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

