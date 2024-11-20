Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TPST FY2024 Earnings

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.42). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

TPST has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPST

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TPST stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.78. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.