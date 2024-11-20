Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 11.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 31,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,622,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

