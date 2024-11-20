Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,100,706.85. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $913,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

