Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance
NYSE ETD opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.
Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors
Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETD
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ethan Allen Interiors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.