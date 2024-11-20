Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.