Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

