Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.