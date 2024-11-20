Evercore ISI Boosts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $126.00

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of Post stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Post has a 12 month low of $83.73 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Post by 1,993.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 9.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.7% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 149,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

