Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Evergy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4,661.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 606.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,059. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

