EWCZ Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for European Wax Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for European Wax Center’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

European Wax Center Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of EWCZ opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.