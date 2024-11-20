F. Ann Millner Sells 12,500 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,306.05. The trade was a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $105.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

