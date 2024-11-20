Financial Review: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) vs. Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and Abacus Life”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $1.15 billion 3.20 $145.68 million $3.94 39.50 Abacus Life $79.59 million 7.91 $9.52 million ($0.18) -46.83

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 2 3 1 0 1.83 Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PJT Partners and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

PJT Partners presently has a consensus target price of $123.80, suggesting a potential downside of 20.45%. Abacus Life has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.00%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 8.03% 18.79% 11.24% Abacus Life -11.65% 12.88% 6.51%

Volatility & Risk

PJT Partners has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of PJT Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in financial restructurings and reorganizations; liability management; distressed mergers and acquisitions; and to management teams, corporate boards, sponsors and creditors. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to general and partners on liquidity and other structured solutions. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

