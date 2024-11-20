Financial Survey: Talen Energy (TLN) and Its Peers

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Talen Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $4.23 billion $613.00 million 11.49 Talen Energy Competitors $10.22 billion $583.49 million 6.10

Talen Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talen Energy. Talen Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Talen Energy Competitors 1072 4765 4619 93 2.35

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talen Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Talen Energy currently has a consensus target price of $210.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Talen Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% Talen Energy Competitors 0.94% 7.15% 1.30%

Summary

Talen Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

