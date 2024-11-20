Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,442,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,623,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

